Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 349.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Inphi were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Inphi by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Inphi by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Inphi alerts:

Inphi stock opened at $180.54 on Friday. Inphi Co. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $182.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -139.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.60.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPHI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inphi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inphi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.