Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $1,240,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,425,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $192,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,308 shares of company stock valued at $37,008,610. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.05.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $98.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.80. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

