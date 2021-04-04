Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 23,017 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,017 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,268,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,252,000 after acquiring an additional 133,202 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 50,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

In related news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju purchased 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $49,795.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,355.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.87 per share, with a total value of $50,166.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,154.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,185 shares of company stock valued at $177,113. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of BHE opened at $31.35 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,566.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $521.25 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.