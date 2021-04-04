Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 27,106 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,106 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.05% of Resideo Technologies worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REZI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REZI. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REZI opened at $29.60 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.85 and a beta of 2.62.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

