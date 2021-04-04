Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 29,761 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,761 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $21.33.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

