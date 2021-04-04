Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 2,990 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 117.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at $89,517,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares in the company, valued at $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,243 shares of company stock worth $7,621,107 in the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $398.55 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $382.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.66. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.08.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

