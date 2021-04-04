Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 3,260 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after buying an additional 320,301 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $55,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 56.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,441,000 after acquiring an additional 239,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Repligen by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,746,000 after purchasing an additional 214,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,336,000 after purchasing an additional 82,748 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $398,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $275,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $9,740,703 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $195.44 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.90 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.02. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

