Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 4,699 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,600,000 after buying an additional 96,339 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $113.20 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 2.19.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $1,117,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,908,128.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,245 shares of company stock worth $12,307,304. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

