Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 18,200 Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of Invesco China Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 289,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,802,000 after buying an additional 198,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 146,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 129,131 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,636.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 54,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 52,805 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco China Technology ETF stock opened at $83.72 on Friday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.81 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.33.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.