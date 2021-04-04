Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 497.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Novavax by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Novavax by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Novavax by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $4,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.86, for a total transaction of $530,297.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,689.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $62,830.02. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at $680,575.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,198 shares of company stock worth $15,333,050. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Novavax stock opened at $185.82 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

