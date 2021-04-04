Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 134,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $90.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,121.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.82.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

