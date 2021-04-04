Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WWW opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

