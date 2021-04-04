Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,841.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $241.69 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $251.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.55. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $798.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $3,515,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at $67,109,377.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at $66,665,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

