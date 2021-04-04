Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $307,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,843 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,019,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,320,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,130,000 after buying an additional 606,718 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,226,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1,035.9% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after buying an additional 404,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Compass Point raised their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

FBC stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.97. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.73 million. Research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.