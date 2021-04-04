Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of Baozun worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Baozun by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Baozun by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Baozun by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 70,188 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 29.1% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

BZUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, CICC Research cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14. Baozun Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.