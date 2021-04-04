Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 172.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,865 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in KBR by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.72 and a beta of 1.39. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $38.79.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KBR shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,043. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

