Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of Innospec worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Innospec by 1,557.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 617,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,043,000 after purchasing an additional 580,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,025,000 after buying an additional 235,863 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Innospec by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 889,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,747,000 after buying an additional 214,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Innospec by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,844,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,775,000 after buying an additional 164,119 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 113,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CL King lifted their price target on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $105.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.31. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $107.15.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

