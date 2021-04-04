Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 235.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,984,000 after purchasing an additional 558,221 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,377,000 after buying an additional 303,321 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,144,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,992,000 after buying an additional 158,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 282,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,821,000 after buying an additional 110,350 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $114,428.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $7,887,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,713,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,973 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $142.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.32. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXST. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

