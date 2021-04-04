Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.31% of TriState Capital worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,237,000 after buying an additional 376,919 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $48,199,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in TriState Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 994,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 111,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 964,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TriState Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

TriState Capital stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $772.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. Research analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

TriState Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

