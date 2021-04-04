Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,375 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of ABM Industries worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,294,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,535,000 after acquiring an additional 415,539 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after acquiring an additional 275,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 131,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ABM Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after acquiring an additional 48,212 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 812,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,746,000 after acquiring an additional 383,844 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. CL King raised their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of ABM opened at $50.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,542.23 and a beta of 1.25. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

