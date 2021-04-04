Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 140,299 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BUD opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.30. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $72.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.40, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

