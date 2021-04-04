Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 103.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 20,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.27.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $170.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.53. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.32 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.