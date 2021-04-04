Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 86.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

