Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 327.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,454 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPX FLOW worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLOW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.75. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. SPX FLOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

