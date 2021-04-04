Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $1.35 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLG. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,000.

Shares of XLG stock opened at $299.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.37 and its 200-day moving average is $279.70. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $187.13 and a 52 week high of $300.58.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

