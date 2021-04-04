Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $1.45 Million in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $225,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.04.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.74 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was down 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

