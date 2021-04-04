Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,916 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BioNTech by 207.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 21,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in BioNTech by 39.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 17,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech stock opened at $113.87 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $131.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.94 and a beta of -1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.11 and a 200-day moving average of $99.38.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. Equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

