Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,571 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Q2 by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Q2 by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.31.

Shares of QTWO opened at $103.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.69 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $1,296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,277,386.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $254,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,384.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,211 shares of company stock valued at $20,900,043. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

