Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 1,880 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,584,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $30,143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,308,000 after acquiring an additional 204,164 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 25,900.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after buying an additional 161,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 277,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,951,000 after purchasing an additional 143,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $143.87 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.36 and a 12-month high of $145.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.23 and its 200-day moving average is $129.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

