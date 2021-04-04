Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 2,988 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average of $58.72. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

