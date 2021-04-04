Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 89,839 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 194.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 89,839 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Uniti Group worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

UNIT stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). On average, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

