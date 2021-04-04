Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,713,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,174,000 after acquiring an additional 550,147 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,687,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 824,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after purchasing an additional 322,652 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $6,270,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,443,000 after buying an additional 270,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.94.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

