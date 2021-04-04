Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $156.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.87.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. On average, analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.89.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

