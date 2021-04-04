Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

