Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,751 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of THC opened at $51.19 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -393.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

