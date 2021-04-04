Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 50,239 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,239 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.23% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $795.78 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 3.66. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.40 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

