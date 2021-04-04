Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 8,651 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,651 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of TowneBank worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 47.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $30.71 on Friday. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.01 million. Analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

