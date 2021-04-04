Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 9,391 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Amdocs by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 429,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 55,908 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $72.40 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.18.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.