HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Tops $0.0003

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $16.02 million and approximately $53,391.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,322.60 or 0.99621359 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00037306 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.72 or 0.00940689 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.23 or 0.00449621 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.30 or 0.00319930 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00098058 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002313 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTML is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

