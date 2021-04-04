Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,954 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.25% of Hub Group worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,380,000 after acquiring an additional 264,316 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 105,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 226,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 309,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after acquiring an additional 198,480 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.52. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $68.91.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBG. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.69.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.