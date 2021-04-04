Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €30.47 ($35.85).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BOSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €33.85 ($39.82) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.87. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12-month high of €36.86 ($43.36). The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.