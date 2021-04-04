Humanscape (HUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $153.11 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $153.11 million and $718,454.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 162.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00052627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.00 or 0.00695576 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00070891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00027952 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,129,285 tokens. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

