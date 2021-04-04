HUNT Price Tops $0.69 (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, HUNT has traded 61% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001167 BTC on major exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $75.70 million and $83.23 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00053187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.26 or 0.00684659 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00070111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027618 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

