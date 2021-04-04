Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 243,320 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,333 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.