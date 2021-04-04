Huobi BTC Price Tops $58,623.96 (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for about $58,623.96 or 0.99879961 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.64 billion and $256.74 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00074633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.51 or 0.00314349 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00092444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.42 or 0.00757168 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028683 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00017579 BTC.

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 tokens. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.