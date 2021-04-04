Huobi Token (HT) Trading Up 21.4% Over Last Week

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $2.97 billion and $372.29 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for approximately $16.25 or 0.00027903 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00052155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.53 or 0.00679358 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00070135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000843 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

