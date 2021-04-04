Huobi Token Price Hits $16.23 on Top Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Huobi Token has a market cap of $2.97 billion and approximately $621.99 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $16.23 or 0.00027654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00053684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.96 or 0.00688100 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

