hybrix (HY) Trading 64.2% Higher This Week

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One hybrix token can now be purchased for $2.54 or 0.00004336 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, hybrix has traded up 64.2% against the US dollar. hybrix has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and approximately $24,789.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00075054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.11 or 0.00312703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00092547 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.98 or 0.00766726 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00028716 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,379.66 or 0.99695844 BTC.

hybrix Profile

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,334,168 tokens. The official message board for hybrix is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0 . The official website for hybrix is hybrix.io

Buying and Selling hybrix

