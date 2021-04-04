Hydro Protocol (HOT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.63 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $20.68 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00053187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.26 or 0.00684659 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00070111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027618 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

