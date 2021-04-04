Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Up 8.9% This Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $19.46 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00052438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.49 or 0.00681256 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00070292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027718 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

